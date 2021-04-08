UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Bans Export Of Possible Caravaggio - Culture Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

Spain Bans Export of Possible Caravaggio - Culture Minister

Spain will not allow a painting that may have been made by Michelangelo Merisida Caravaggio, the great Italian artist, to be taken out of the country, Culture Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Spain will not allow a painting that may have been made by Michelangelo Merisida Caravaggio, the great Italian artist, to be taken out of the country, Culture Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Italian media reported that a painting by an unknown XVII century artist was pulled from auction in Madrid. The painting, called Ecce Homo, demonstrates the Biblical story of Pontius Pilatus presenting Jesus to the people of Jerusalem after the flagellation. The painting allegedly belongs either to an artist who was close to Spanish painter Jusepe de Ribera, or to Caravaggio.

"Yesterday the ministry's directorate-general of fine arts and the board of qualifications, assessment and exports, blocked the picture's export," Rodriguez Uribes said.

He added that the ministry urged the community of Madrid to recognize the piece as cultural heritage, to create a "double guarantee that the painting will stay in Spain."

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Vittorio Sgarbi, an Italian art critic and politician, and a potential buyer, wanted to export the picture to Italy.

Related Topics

Century Exports Fine Jerusalem Madrid Spain Italy May Media From

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

37 minutes ago

Sindh HEC to award Rs 40m scholarships to public, ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Moves 10 Naval Vessels From Caspian to Blac ..

2 minutes ago

Minister says crackdown on hoarders, profiteers to ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2 days ..

2 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.