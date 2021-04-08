Spain Bans Export of Possible Caravaggio - Culture Minister

Spain will not allow a painting that may have been made by Michelangelo Merisida Caravaggio, the great Italian artist, to be taken out of the country, Culture Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021)

On Wednesday, Italian media reported that a painting by an unknown XVII century artist was pulled from auction in Madrid. The painting, called Ecce Homo, demonstrates the Biblical story of Pontius Pilatus presenting Jesus to the people of Jerusalem after the flagellation. The painting allegedly belongs either to an artist who was close to Spanish painter Jusepe de Ribera, or to Caravaggio.

"Yesterday the ministry's directorate-general of fine arts and the board of qualifications, assessment and exports, blocked the picture's export," Rodriguez Uribes said.

He added that the ministry urged the community of Madrid to recognize the piece as cultural heritage, to create a "double guarantee that the painting will stay in Spain."

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Vittorio Sgarbi, an Italian art critic and politician, and a potential buyer, wanted to export the picture to Italy.