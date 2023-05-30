Spain Becomes 25th Nation to Sign Artemis Accords - NASA

Spain became the 25th country to join the Artemis Accords after a signing ceremony in Madrid featuring Spain's science and innovation minister Diana Morant and NASA administrator Bill Nelson, NASA said in a release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Spain became the 25th country to join the Artemis Accords after a signing ceremony in Madrid featuring Spain's science and innovation minister Diana Morant and NASA administrator Bill Nelson, NASA said in a release on Tuesday.

"The United States and Spain's partnership in space has been on display for decades, but today we bring it to new heights,"� Nelson said in the release. "As the newest member of the Artemis Accords family, Spain will safeguard our shared ideals by helping ensure that humanity's rapid expansion into space is done peacefully, safely, and transparently."

Established in 2020, the Artemis Accords is a multilateral agreement between the United States and 24 other countries that establishes a framework for cooperation in the civil exploration and peaceful use of the Moon, Mars, and other astronomical bodies.

The Accords also reinforce key elements of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which forms the basis of international space law, the Rescue and Return Agreement, which sets forth obligations of states regarding the rescue of persons in space, and asserts best practices and norms of responsible behavior espoused by NASA and its partners,� the release said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, US Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Julissa Reynoso, and NASA Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations Karen Feldstein were also in attendance, the release added.