UrduPoint.com

Spain Begins Flood Clean-up

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Spain begins flood clean-up

Spanish authorities accelerated clean up efforts Thursday after flash flooding provoked by intense rain washed away cars, filled homes with mud and knocked out power in the east of the country

Alcanar, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Spanish authorities accelerated clean up efforts Thursday after flash flooding provoked by intense rain washed away cars, filled homes with mud and knocked out power in the east of the country.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said emergency services were "working tirelessly" to protect people and restore "normality" to places affected by flooding "as soon as possible".

One of the worst-hit areas was Alcanar, a town 200 kilometres (160 miles) south of Barcelona, where huge torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets, sweeping away everything in its path.

Firefighters and local residents used brooms and hoses on Thursday to clear the streets of mud, tree branches and other debris.

"It seemed like the world was ending," Alcanar mayor Joan Roig told radio Rac 1, adding the town was "devastated".

Regional authorities relocated 83 people into hotels or a local sports facility.

The storm knocked out power to 10,000 homes in the northeastern region of Catalonia but as of Thursday only 200 residences lacked electricity, a spokesman for power firm Endesa said.

Heavy rain also fell in the Madrid region, forcing the closure on Wednesday of several metro stations due to flooding, and the northern Navarra region.

Emergency services rescued several people from cars that were caught in rising waters but no fatalities were reported.

Much of central and northern Spain, along with the Balearic Islands, remained on alert for storms on Thursday, according to the national weather office, Aemet.

Torrential rains are becoming ever more frequent in Spain, with flooding causing seven deaths in the southeast in September 2019, while another storm left 13 dead in the Balearic island of Mallorca a year earlier.

Experts say global warming has increased the amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, making episodes of intense rainful more likely to happen, raising the risk of flooding.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm World Sports Electricity Water Metro Alert Barcelona Madrid Spain September 2019 From Rains

Recent Stories

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arr ..

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arrives in Kabul - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing min ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing ministry

2 minutes ago
 85,677 children to be immunized against polio in S ..

85,677 children to be immunized against polio in SW: Health Deptt

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly body constitutes body to work fo ..

National Assembly body constitutes body to work for evolving consensus on PMDA

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' infl ..

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: ..

8 minutes ago
 Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.