Spain Begins Second Phase of Afghan Refugee Evacuation - Government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Spain has begun the second phase of evacuation of Afghans who collaborated with it and their families, a plane with refugees landed on Monday evening at a military base in Torrejon de Ardoz near Madrid, the Spanish government said.

A total of 84 people arrived on board the plane, which arrived from Islamabad, Pakistan, it said.

The first plane of this second phase was met by the foreign, defense and migration ministers.

In September, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares visited Pakistan to seek the country's support in coordinating the evacuation of Afghans.

Since the beginning of the evacuation from Afghanistan, Spain has transported 2,300 people from that country.