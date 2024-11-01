Spain boosts troop numbers in search for flood missing

Paiporta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Spain sent more troops on Friday to help search for dozens of people still missing after devastating floods that have killed 158 people, with hopes of finding survivors fading three days after the disaster.

The floods that have tossed vehicles, collapsed bridges and covered towns with mud are the European country's deadliest such disaster in decades, with almost all deaths in the eastern Valencia region.

Rescuers equipped with drones and sniffer dogs waded through water and rummaged through debris in the increasingly desperate search for the "dozens" of people the authorities believe are still missing.

The government is deploying an extra 500 troops to the stricken areas to bolster the 1,200 already on site for search, rescue and logistics tasks.

Some cut-off areas remain without water, food or power three days after the floods began, and many roads and rail lines remain inaccessible, raising fears the death toll will climb.

"There is still a pile of cars in the industrial estate, mountains and mountains of cars," Amparo Fort, mayor of the town of Chiva, told public radio RNE.

"Many must be empty, but we are sure others are occupied," Fort said.

According to national weather service AEMET, the town west of Valencia city recorded 491 mm of rain in just eight hours on Tuesday -- almost equalling a year's worth.