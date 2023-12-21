Open Menu

Spain Braces For Annual 'Fat One' Christmas Lottery

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Spain kicks off its festive period on Friday with the world's richest lottery, splashing prize money and festive cheer across the country.

Large queues formed outside of kiosks ahead of the nationally televised draw for the Christmas lottery, which features children from the San Ildefonso school -- a former home for orphans -- singing out the winning numbers and matching prizes.

"I have bought lottery tickets for the whole family, everyone knows I'm coming and they're taking advantage of it," said Jose Moreno, who queued for over two hours to buy tickets at Dona Manolita, a tiny shop in central Madrid considered by many to be the luckiest in Spain.

"I bought the same number, so if it is picked we will all win," the 52-year-old building superintendent, who was visiting from Barcelona and sported a thick black coat and Real Madrid cap to guard against the cold, told AFP.

Purchasing and sharing 20-euro tickets, called "decimos", is a major tradition among families, friends, co-workers and in bars, and in sports and social clubs.

The popular state-run lottery will dish out a total of 2.59 billion Euros ($2.83 billion), much of it in hundreds of smaller prizes.

Prizes range from 20 euros -- in other words you get your money back -- to the 400,000 euro top prize, known as "El Gordo" or "The Fat One", which goes to thousands of holders of "decimos" bearing the same winning number.

Other lotteries around the world have bigger individual top prizes but Spain's Christmas lottery, held each year on December 22, has the most total prize money involved.

