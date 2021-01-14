Spain Breaks Record for Single-Day COVID-19 Cases With 39,000 Infections Recorded

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Spain has registered 38,869 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, which marks the highest single-day increment since the start of the outbreak and brings the country's tally 2,176,089, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Over the past two weeks, the country has confirmed nearly 232,000 new cases, with an incidence of 492 infections per 100,000 people. The incidence rate was 454 per 100,000 people on Tuesday.

The death toll over the past day has grown by 195 to 52,878, the ministry added. Over the past week, the number of fatalities has increased by 735.

Since late December, 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the country. Some 581,000 injections have already been conducted across Spain.