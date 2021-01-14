UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Breaks Record For Single-Day COVID-19 Cases With 39,000 Infections Recorded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Spain Breaks Record for Single-Day COVID-19 Cases With 39,000 Infections Recorded

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Spain has registered 38,869 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, which marks the highest single-day increment since the start of the outbreak and brings the country's tally 2,176,089, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Over the past two weeks, the country has confirmed nearly 232,000 new cases, with an incidence of 492 infections per 100,000 people. The incidence rate was 454 per 100,000 people on Tuesday.

The death toll over the past day has grown by 195 to 52,878, the ministry added. Over the past week, the number of fatalities has increased by 735.

Since late December, 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the country. Some 581,000 injections have already been conducted across Spain.

Related Topics

Spain December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

35 minutes ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

1 hour ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

1 hour ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.