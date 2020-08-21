UrduPoint.com
Spain Busts 2 Rings Smuggling Migrants To France - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Spain has broken up two criminal rings that were involved in smuggling undocumented migrants to France, the national police said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Spain has broken up two criminal rings that were involved in smuggling undocumented migrants to France, the national police said on Friday.

Africans, who reached the southern part of Spain, were first transported across the country to the town of Irun, located in the Basque Autonomous Community on the border with France.

Then, they were sent by car, train, or passenger bus to Bayonne in the French Basque Country.

The ring members are believed to have transferred hundreds of migrants to the neighboring country this way.

The criminal groups were independent, but they interacted with each other. They charged 200 Euros ($236) per person, sometimes receiving money when migrants were still in Morocco.

In total, fifteen people linked to the criminal rings have been detained across Spain, with two leaders remanded in custody.

