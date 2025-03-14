Spain call up Asencio for Nations League quarters

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In-form Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was named Friday in the Spain squad to play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

Coach Luis de la Fuente unveiled the uncapped Asencio and Barcelona's Inigo Martinez as part of a 26-man squad, with regular centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian out injured.

In the absence of still-injured Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, there are call-ups for Martin Zubimendi and Marc Casado in midfield, alongside Pedri, Alex Baena, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino.

Alvaro Morata, on loan from Milan to Galatasaray, skippers the squad that features an array of attacking ability in the likes of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Euro 2024 winners Spain, the defending Nations League champions, play the first leg of the quarter-finals on March 20 in Rotterdam and the second leg three days later in Valencia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Raul Asencio (Real Madrid), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Marc Casado (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ayoze (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Galatasaray/TUR), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna), Samu (Porto/POR), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)