UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Calls For Common EU Response To Mutated UK Coronavirus Strain Amid Border Closures

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Spain Calls for Common EU Response to Mutated UK Coronavirus Strain Amid Border Closures

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The Spanish government has called on the European Union to agree a common strategy of response to the mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the discovery of which in the United Kingdom prompted many EU countries to shut the borders with the former fellow member state.

Madrid has sent the request to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, according to a press release by the Spanish government.

"The goal is to protect the rights of EU citizens in a coordinated manner, avoiding unilateralism. The Spanish government expects a prompt reply from the European institutions, but warns that in the case of its absence we will be acting in the interest and for the protection of rights of Spanish citizens," the Spanish government said.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the discovery of a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 made it necessary to impose Tier 4 restrictions ” the strictest bundle in a four-level scale ” in some parts of the country.

According to interim assessments, the new strain can transmit up to 70 percent faster than the original coronavirus, although there is no data available on whether or not it is more deadly.

In addition to UK citizens rushing out of the locked down areas, including London, ahead of the Christmas season, some EU member states chose to suspend the air traffic with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

The Netherlands banned flights from the UK until January 1, and the Italian Foreign Ministry announced Rome's intention to do the same. Belgium will reportedly shut down the border for the next 24 hours, while the German and Austrian authorities are considering halting the flights not only from the UK but also from South Africa, where the new strain was detected as well.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Christmas German European Union Traffic London Rome Same United Kingdom Belgium South Africa Netherlands January Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Authority of Social Contribution launches first a ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

2 hours ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Mangrove Beachâ€™ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.