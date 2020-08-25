Spain calls in army to help fight pandemic: PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that the army would be deployed to help regional governments to fight a rise coronavirus infections

Spain's central government will make 2,000 soldiers available to the regions, which are responsible for health care, to assist them in tracking cases, he told a news conference.