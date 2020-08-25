UrduPoint.com
Spain Calls In Army To Help Fight Pandemic: PM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that the army would be deployed to help regional governments to fight a rise coronavirus infections

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that the army would be deployed to help regional governments to fight a rise coronavirus infections.

Spain's central government will make 2,000 soldiers available to the regions, which are responsible for health care, to assist them in tracking cases, he told a news conference.

