Spain Calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to Halt Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Spain has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure an immediate ceasefire following an escalation of hostilities in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday

"The only way to resolve the differences in Nagorno-Karabakh is through negotiations and dialogue, not through violence," the minister said at a press conference with her Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, calling for "de-escalation and cessation of hostilities."

The Spanish foreign minister also noted that the conflict should be resolved through diplomatic efforts under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Tensions escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday morning with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has shut down its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has pledged full solidarity with Baku.

The military action is still underway. Both sides have reported casualties, including among the civilian population.