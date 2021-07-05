Spain Can Still Recover Half of International Tourism This Year - Minister

Although Spanish tourism has been significantly impacted by 15 months of the pandemic, Madrid still hopes to recover half of its 2019 tourism flow, Spain's Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said on Monday

"I believe that we must show confidence this year and begin to restore normal operations of the sector that has been idle for 15 months... We can still recover half of the international tourism this year, it is a prudent objective," Reyes Maroto said in an interview with the El Pais news agency.

Spain expects to receive about 17 million tourists from other countries this summer, which represents approximately 50% of the "historic" summer of 2019.

At the moment, Spain is carrying out a large-scale immunization program, which is supposed to significantly restore the pace of tourism inflow, the minister believes.

"I look forward to a summer in which we gradually return to normality.

The vaccination rate is accelerating more and more and that allows us to recover the international tourism," she said.

In addition, Maroto considers that the unified system of digital COVID certificates that officially entered into force in all European Union countries on July 1 will also benefit Spain's tourism sector. According to the minister, this common protocol will regulate tourist flows, guaranteeing safety to any mobility.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government has allocated a record $3.5 million to support the tourism sector.

Last May 1.36 million international tourists visited Spain compared to almost 8 million in the same month of 2019. Foreign tourist spending shows a similar trend: tourists spent $4.15 million in Spain from January to May of this year, which is almost a tenth of $35 million in 2019, according to the country's National Institute of Statistics.