UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing Of Masks Outdoors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

Starting from Saturday, the wearing of masks outdoors is no longer obligatory in Spain in accordance with the government's decision to cancel the restriction due to the the improvement of the epidemiological situation and high vaccination paces

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Starting from Saturday, the wearing of masks outdoors is no longer obligatory in Spain in accordance with the government's decision to cancel the restriction due to the the improvement of the epidemiological situation and high vaccination paces.

On June 18, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that starting from June 26 Spaniards will no longer be required to wear face masks while outdoors.

Despite the new rule, masks are still obligatory in all closed premises, including transport. In addition, people on the streets have to keep a social distance of 1.

5 meters (0.0006 miles), otherwise, they should wear masks.

Spain introduced the obligatory wearing of masks last July. People had to follow the restriction everywhere, even in house elevators and entrances as well as during walking alone along a seashore. There were exceptions for those who have medical contradictions, children at the age of less than six years and some others.

Over 23 million Spaniards have so far received the first dose against COVID-19, while more than 15 million people underwent the full inoculation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Spain June July All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Virus causing COVID-19 can find alternate route to ..

3 minutes ago

Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death ..

3 minutes ago

EU tourism plummets 61 pct during pandemic year: E ..

3 minutes ago

DPO suspends SHO for non-cooperation in tracing lo ..

3 minutes ago

Delta 'most transmissible' of coronavirus variants ..

3 minutes ago

Iran reports 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, 3,150,949 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.