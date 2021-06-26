Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Starting from Saturday, the wearing of masks outdoors is no longer obligatory in Spain in accordance with the government's decision to cancel the restriction due to the the improvement of the epidemiological situation and high vaccination paces.

On June 18, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that starting from June 26 Spaniards will no longer be required to wear face masks while outdoors.

Despite the new rule, masks are still obligatory in all closed premises, including transport. In addition, people on the streets have to keep a social distance of 1.

5 meters (0.0006 miles), otherwise, they should wear masks.

Spain introduced the obligatory wearing of masks last July. People had to follow the restriction everywhere, even in house elevators and entrances as well as during walking alone along a seashore. There were exceptions for those who have medical contradictions, children at the age of less than six years and some others.

Over 23 million Spaniards have so far received the first dose against COVID-19, while more than 15 million people underwent the full inoculation.