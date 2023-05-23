UrduPoint.com

Spain Cannot Supply Ukraine With F-16 Fighters - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Spain Cannot Supply Ukraine With F-16 Fighters - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Spain cannot provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters because it does not have that type of jets, but remains committed to supporting Kiev, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday.

"We are supporting Ukraine, we will continue to support Ukraine, because we think we have to be and remain united, but Spain does not have F-16s at the moment," she said ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

The minister added that although Spain has trained over a thousand Ukrainian soldiers and a number of medics, Madrid has no resources to train Ukrainian pilots in the use of F-16 fighters.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the F-16 training program has already begun in a number of European countries.

NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the collective West has provided to Ukraine as it allegedly gears up for a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the possible transfer of F-16s to Ukraine raises the question of NATO's involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Brussels Madrid Kiev Spain United States

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

2 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

35 minutes ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

2 hours ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.