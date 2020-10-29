UrduPoint.com
Spain Closes 4 More Regions To Contain COVID-19 Spread

The Spanish authorities have decided to close four more regions in the country to contain the rampant coronavirus amid worsening situation, local governments said Wednesday

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Spanish authorities have decided to close four more regions in the country to contain the rampant coronavirus amid worsening situation, local governments said Wednesday.

Movement in Andalusia, Castile-La-Mancha, Castile and Leon, and Murcia regions have been restricted due to the worsening epidemiological situation.

Murcia closes borders for 14 days, while Andalusia, Castile and Leon, and Castile-La-Mancha until Nov. 9.

The country on Tuesday registered 18,418 new infections and 267 deaths within 24 hours, the most daily COVID-19 deaths in the second wave of the pandemic.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Spain has reached 1,116,738 and the death toll hit 35,298.

