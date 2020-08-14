UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Closes Nightclubs, Limits Smoking To Fight Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:04 PM

Spain Closes Nightclubs, Limits Smoking to Fight Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Health Minister

Spain is introducing new restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs and limits on smoking outdoors, in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic amid a resurgence in infections, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Spain is introducing new restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs and limits on smoking outdoors, in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic amid a resurgence in infections, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

"There has been a spike in disease outbreaks in recent weeks ... I announce that we have decided to take coordinated health measures, and these measures have been taken unanimously," Illa said at a press conference following a meeting with his 17 regional counterparts.

In particular, 11 new measures were approved. They include the closure of discos and night bars throughout the country, a ban on smoking in public places, including on the streets, if social distancing is impossible. In addition, bars and restaurants have been instructed to monitor the observance of a distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) between visitors, and more than 10 people cannot gather at one table.

The authorities also restricted visits by relatives to retirement houses � only one relative can visit their loved ones at a time and only for an hour.

The minister also recalled that the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places was prohibited. Those who violate the ban will be sanctioned by the regional authorities.

Spain has seen an ever-increasing number of new positive tests for COVID-19 over recent weeks with new clusters of infections being registered in regions. A temporary lockdown was reintroduced in the Catalan region of Segria, to the west of Barcelona, in early July following a surge in new cases.

On Thursday, the Spanish Ministry of Health registered 2,935 new positive tests for COVID-19, a massive rise from the 1,690 new cases reported a day before, and the largest figure recorded since the nationwide lockdown was lifted in June.

Since the start of the outbreak, the health authorities in Spain have confirmed more than 337,000 COVID-19 cases, including 28,605 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Visit Salvador Barcelona Spain June July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered pla ..

1 minute ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.