Open Menu

Spain Coastguard Saves 86 Migrants From Boat Near Canaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

Spain's coastguard said on Monday it had rescued 86 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa from a boat off the Canary Islands that had been spotted earlier in the day by a rescue plane

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Spain's coastguard said on Monday it had rescued 86 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa from a boat off the Canary Islands that had been spotted earlier in the day by a rescue plane.

Rescuers with Salvamento Maritimo had initially estimated "it could have around 200 people on board" but later said the estimate, made by the plane's crew, was incorrect, telling AFP it was "difficult to determine the number of people from the air.

" Among those rescued were 80 men and six women, who would be taken to Arguineguin port on Gran Canaria, the coastguard said, indicating they were expected to arrive around 1900 GMT.

The boat had been spotted about 71 nautical miles south of Gran Canaria with the coastguard saying it was located "in an area where (the plane was) looking for a vessel that left Senegal two weeks ago".

"It's very likely it is the same boat that we've been looking for," the spokeswoman had said.

Related Topics

Africa Same Senegal Women From

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

13 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

13 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

21 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

14 minutes ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

14 minutes ago
Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

14 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

14 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

14 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

14 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

14 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman condemns PTI chief's self-serving ca ..

Sherry Rehman condemns PTI chief's self-serving campaign as 'a bonfire of vaniti ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World