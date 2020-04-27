Spain Conducted Over 1.3Mln Coronavirus Tests Since Outbreak Began - Health Minister

Spain has conducted more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests since the onset of the epidemic, Health Minister Salvador Illa said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Spain has conducted more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests since the onset of the epidemic, Health Minister Salvador Illa said Monday.

"The OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] put Spain in eighth place among the countries that have been testing for COVID-19.

The autonomous communities have informed the Health Ministry of 1,345,560 tests," he tweeted.

This includes over 310,000 antibody tests and a million polymerase chain reaction tests. The Health Ministry estimates that 28 people per 1,000 are being tested on average in Spain.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose on Monday to 209,465 from 207,634 recorded the day before. The number of fatalities was up by 331 to 23,521.