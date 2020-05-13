Spain Confirms 184 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Exceeds 27,000 - Health Ministry

Spain has confirmed 184 new fatalities over the past 24 hours amid the overall slowing of the COVID-19 spreading, bringing the overall death toll to 27,104, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Spain registered 176 coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, 439 (426 on Tuesday) new cases were detected, taking the overall tally to 228,691. At the same time, the country confirmed 1,843 new recoveries over the given period, bringing the total to 140,823.

At the moment, there are 60,764 COVID-19 carriers in Spain, down from 62,130 a day ago.

Spain started to gradually ease the lockdown this week, and the authorities aim to end the restrictions in late June. Nonetheless, a state of high alert is in place until May 24.