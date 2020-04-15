UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Confirms 5,092 New Coronavirus Cases, 523 Fatalities - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Spain Confirms 5,092 New Coronavirus Cases, 523 Fatalities - Health Ministry

Spain registered more than 5,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 177,633, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll increased by 523 and reached 18,579

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Spain registered more than 5,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 177,633, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll increased by 523 and reached 18,579.

Wednesday's increase in the number of cases is significantly bigger than the day before, when slightly more than 3,000 cases were detected. At the same time, the number of deaths decreased in comparison to Tuesday data, when 567 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed.

Overall, more than 70,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

In Spain, Madrid with almost 50,000 cases and Catalonia with 36,505 cases are the most affected regions.

Related Topics

Madrid Same Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police aerial firing takes woman life in Karachi's ..

14 minutes ago

Saqlain recalls bagging Sachin's wkt in 1999 Chenn ..

5 minutes ago

China's success serves as source of inspiration fo ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admis ..

1 minute ago

No political affiliation in Ehsaas Cash Emergency ..

1 minute ago

Putin Meant Medics When Talking About Using Milita ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.