Spain Confirms 5,092 New Coronavirus Cases, 523 Fatalities - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Spain registered more than 5,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 177,633, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll increased by 523 and reached 18,579.

Wednesday's increase in the number of cases is significantly bigger than the day before, when slightly more than 3,000 cases were detected. At the same time, the number of deaths decreased in comparison to Tuesday data, when 567 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed.

Overall, more than 70,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

In Spain, Madrid with almost 50,000 cases and Catalonia with 36,505 cases are the most affected regions.