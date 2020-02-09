UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Confirms Second Coronavirus Case In Country - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Spain Confirms Second Coronavirus Case in Country - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The Spanish Health Ministry said on Sunday that the second coronavirus case was confirmed in the country after a tourist from the United Kingdom, who was living in Spain's Majorca island, got infected.

"The National Center for Microbiology of Carlos III Health Institute confirms a case of #coronavirus in Majorca. This is one of the 4 people who were admitted [to a hospital], isolated and put under surveillance last Friday at the Hospital Universitario Son Espases in Palma de Mallorca," the ministry said on their official Twitter account.

All four people were members of one British family, and they reportedly had contacts with one of the coronavirus-infected patients in France.

The first case of coronavirus in Spain was confirmed in late January ” a German tourist holidaying in the Canary islands tested positive for the virus.

Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 800 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 37,000. Outside Spain, the virus has been detected in several other European countries, namely Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Russia.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter France German Germany Palma Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium Sweden Finland January Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

31 minutes ago

FTA issues â€˜Basic Tax Information Bulletinâ€™ to ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

31 minutes ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.