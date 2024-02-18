Spain conservative leader in dock as Galicia holds election

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Spain's northwestern Galicia region votes Sunday in a tight election that could see the country's opposition conservative party lose control of its traditional stronghold in a blow for its leader.

The Popular Party (PP) has governed Galicia since 2009, winning majorities in each of the last four elections under Alberto Nunez Feijoo who in 2022 left the rural region of some 2.7 million residents to become national party leader.

The first opinion polls published in January suggested the PP was on track for another victory but the race has since tightened with surveys suggesting the party could lose its absolute majority in the 75-seat regional parliament.

That would open the door to a coalition between the surging left-wing nationalist BNG party and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, which govern nationally in a minority coalition that relies on smaller regional parties to pass legislation.

The election comes with Feijoo under fire after he announced last weekend he was in favour of granting a conditional pardon to the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont over his role in the region's failed 2017 independence push.

He had even studied "for 24 hours" an amnesty for separatists before ruling it out.

Yet under his leadership, the PP has consistently blasted Sanchez for offering an amnesty to Puigdemont and hundreds of other Catalan separatists in exchange for parliamentary support from two Catalan separatist groups to form a new government following July's inconclusive national elections.

Feijoo has repeatedly called the controversial amnesty -- which still must be approved by parliament -- a "humiliation" and the PP has staged large demonstrations against it.

The apparent U-turn has upset members of his party and left him open to accusations of hypocrisy.

"In the morning he negotiates a rally and pardons and in the afternoon, he protests against the separatists," Sanchez said Thursday at a campaign rally in Galicia.

Polls will close at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT), with official results expected several hours later.