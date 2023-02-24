UrduPoint.com

Spain Considers Supplying More Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Spanish government plans to discuss the possibility of increasing the number of Leopard 2 battle tanks supplied to Ukraine from six to 10, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"In the coming weeks and months, we intend to see if we can increase the number of tanks to 10, that is from six to 10, and obviously help Ukrainian soldiers learn how to use these Leopard tanks," Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

On Wednesday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Madrid would transfer six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and could send more if required by the situation.

Western countries, including numerous European nations, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

