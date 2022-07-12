Spain Considers Transferring 10 Battle Tanks, 20 Armored Carriers to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Spanish Defense Ministry is preparing to transfer 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and 20 Leopard 2A4 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, Infodefensa reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

Madrid is considering the possibility of transferring the equipment that is currently not in use and stored in the warehouses, according to the media outlet.

Once Kiev acquires the equipment, the Ukrainian government will have to finance their modernization in Spain at the expense of the European Peace Facility (EPF). In order to do this, Ukraine will need to sign a contract with Spanish companies.

The last stage provides for the transfer of military equipment to the battlefield, the report says.

The finances of the project and its time frame have yet to be determined. Depending on the scope of the overhaul and the difficulty of finding spare parts, the total cost of both shipments may range from 5 to 15 million Euros ($5.1-15.1 million), and delivery may take place no earlier than the end of the year.

The Infodefensa noted that under the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez administration the supply of weapons to Ukraine was previously limited to defensive armament only.