Spain Continues Recording Less Than 200 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths Fatalities Daily

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

Pain has recorded 185 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,613, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, which marked the third consecutive day when the country registered less than 200 deaths caused by COVIVD-19

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Spain has recorded 185 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,613, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, which marked the third consecutive day when the country registered less than 200 deaths caused by COVIVD-19.

On Monday, the country confirmed 164 coronavirus-related deaths, the same number as on Sunday.

The case tally has risen by 867 to 219,329. A further 2,143 patients have recovered, with the total number of recoveries topping 123,000.

Notably, Spain has recorded 43,956 coronavirus cases among medical personnel since the start of the outbreak.

