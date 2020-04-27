UrduPoint.com
Spain Counts 331 New Virus Deaths In 24 Hours: Government

Mon 27th April 2020

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain on Monday counted another 331 new virus deaths, with the overnight toll rising by several dozen from its lowest level in more than a month.

The figure raised the overall toll to 23,521 in Spain, which has suffered the world's third-highest number of deaths but which on Sunday began easing the conditions of its lockdown, allowing children out to play for the first time in six weeks.

