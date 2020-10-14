UrduPoint.com
Spain Court Orders Ministry To Compensate Gender Violence Victim's Family

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:16 PM

A Spanish court ordered Wednesday the interior ministry to pay 180,000 euros in compensation to the family of a woman murdered by her abusive husband after her request for protection was turned down

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A Spanish court ordered Wednesday the interior ministry to pay 180,000 Euros in compensation to the family of a woman murdered by her abusive husband after her request for protection was turned down.

The woman in September 2016 asked police in the southern town of Sanlucar la Mayor near Seville for a protection order against her husband but the request was turned down because he had no criminal record and officers concluded she faced little risk.

The following month the man, reportedly a former police captain in the Dominican Republic, stabbed his wife to death in the street in front of the couple's two children.

He committed suicide in May 2020 while serving a 28-year jail sentence for the crime.

Spain's National Court on Wednesday ruled that the Spain's Guardia Civil police force had provided "inadequate" protection to the woman and ordered it to pay 20,000 euros ($23,500) to each of her parents, and 70,000 euros to each of her two children, for "moral damages".

