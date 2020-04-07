UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Daily Virus Death Toll Spikes To 743 After Drop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Spain daily virus death toll spikes to 743 after drop

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll shot up to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, bringing the total to 13,798, the health ministry said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's daily coronavirus death toll shot up to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, bringing the total to 13,798, the health ministry said.

However, it emphasised that the rise was due to weekend deaths being tallied and that the overall "downward trend" is continuing.

The new figure represents a 5.7 percent increase over the 637 deaths recorded on Monday, the lowest number of fatalities since March 24 in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy in terms of fatal outcomes.

The number of new infections also grew at a faster pace, rising 4.

1 percent to 140,510, the health ministry said. The number of new cases rose 3.3 percent on Monday.

The "slight" rise was due largely to the fact that many deaths and new infections which occur over the weekend are only now being recorded, said Maria Jose Sierra of the health ministry's emergencies coordination unit.

"In reality the downward trend is what we continue to observe in the reports we have received in recent days," she told a daily news conference on the figures.

Spain had seen the number of new infections and deaths drop each day since it recorded a record 950 fatalities on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Italy March Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

26 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

26 minutes ago

Balochistan govt approves 1,400 posts for doctors, ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Military Experts Halfway Through Disinfect ..

3 minutes ago

Cash disbursement among poor families from Thursda ..

3 minutes ago

54 new COVID-19 cases detected, tally rises to 986 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.