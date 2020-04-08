UrduPoint.com
Spain Daily Virus Deaths 757, Second Second Successive Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:28 PM

Spain daily virus deaths 757, second second successive rise

Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry said Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The number of new infections in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew to 146,690, up from 140,510, it added.

