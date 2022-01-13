Spain Decides to Expand COVID-19 Booster Rollout to Those Over 18 - Health Minister

The Spanish Health Ministry has expanded the category of those eligible for a booster vaccine shot against COVID-19 to ages 18 and over, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Spanish Health Ministry has expanded the category of those eligible for a booster vaccine shot against COVID-19 to ages 18 and over, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.

In December, the country began revaccinating citizens from 40 to 60 year old. Madrid has also decided to shorten the period between the second and booster doses from six to five months.

"The public health commission has decided to continue to expand the use of the COVID-19 vaccine booster to the age groups below 40, down to 18, starting from eldest to youngest, as we always do," Darias said at a press conference, adding that the country is still focusing on those who remain unvaccinated.

The authorities have also decided to put a price ceiling on express antigen tests of up to 2.94 Euros ($3.37), following a spike in prices before the holidays.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spain has confirmed a total of approximately 7.7 million infections and vaccinated over 90% of the population.