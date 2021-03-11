Spain declares delivery riders to be staff, in EU first

Spain's government has inked a deal with unions which will see riders working for delivery firms like Deliveroo and UberEats legally recognised as salaried staff, the labour minister said Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Spain's government has inked a deal with unions which will see riders working for delivery firms like Deliveroo and UberEats legally recognised as salaried staff, the labour minister said Thursday.

"They are now considered as salaried workers and will enjoy all the relevant protections," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said in a televised address, stressing that Spain was "the first country in the European Union to legislate on the matter".