Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Spain on Monday demanded a "public apology" from Argentina's President Javier Milei for calling Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife "corrupt" amidst a deepening diplomatic crisis between the Hispanic allies.

The socialist government has already recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Cadena Ser radio that he would summon the Argentine ambassador on Monday.

"I am going to explain to him the gravity of the situation and I am going to demand again a public apoology by Javier Milei," Albares said.

Albares said would not exclude the rupture of diplomatic ties with Argentina if no apology was made.

"We clearly do not want to take these measures but if there is no public apology, we will do it," the minister said.

The tub-thumping Argentina leader caused Spanish government outrage at a conference in Madrid organised by Spain's far-right Vox party.