Spain Deputy Prime Minister Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection, COVID-19 Test Pending

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection and is now awaiting her COVID-19 test results, the country's government said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection and is now awaiting her COVID-19 test results, the country's government said on Monday.

The politician is receiving the treatment required in such cases, the government added.

Spain, with its 33,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,182 deaths, is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy.

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero, Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function Carolina Darias, Catalan leader Quim Torra, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and several lawmakers have tested positive for the virus.

