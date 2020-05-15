MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Travelers from abroad will be able to enter Spain via five designated airports and seven sea ports while the country is quarantined over the coronavirus outbreak, according to a decree issued by the Spanish Transport Ministry on Friday.

This includes airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Malaga and Mallorca and ports in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo.

The decree becomes effective on Saturday to remain in force until May 24, when the state of emergency is due to expire, and possibly longer, subject to extension.

According to the text, all passengers arriving from abroad will have to undergo medical examination and temperature check upon entry.

In line with the existing regulations, they will also have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, with outings allowed only in exceptional circumstances and for visits to grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals.

Entry from abroad is allowed to Spanish nationals and permanent residents, frontier workers, medical personnel, diplomats, care providers to the elderly, crew of planes and ships, and those who travel for business or emergency circumstances.

Transport companies and tourist firms were ordered to inform their clients about the new regulations prior to selling them tickets.

Non-commercial, cargo, humanitarian and other special purpose arrivals will continue being handled as normal.

Spain is the country with the fourth largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and related deaths.

As of Friday, the Spanish health authorities have reported 230,183 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 27,459 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.