Spain Detains 11 on Suspicion of Corruption Over COVID-19 Supplies - Civil Guard

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Spanish Civil Guard has detained 11 people on suspicion of corruption in granting contracts for medial supplies during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inquiry into the link between a certain Barcelona businessman and a gang in Catalonia, engaged in drug trafficking, kicked off last year.

"The investigation mainly centers on a contract struck by the Almeria Council at the height of the COVID-19 crisis for supply of medical items with a company of the aforementioned entrepreneur, which he received in exchange for a commission to a high-ranking official," the Civil Guard said in a statement.

According to La Vanguardia newspaper, deputy president of the Almeria Provincial Council, Oscar Liria, is among those detained.

The operation to detain the suspects, involving Europol's anti-corruption department, was conducted in Murcia, Barcelona, Almeria, Girona, and Palma de Mallorca.