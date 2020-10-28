UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Detains 6 People Suspected Of Funding Puigdemont's Residence In Belgium - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:19 PM

Spain Detains 6 People Suspected of Funding Puigdemont's Residence in Belgium - Reports

At least six people have been detained by the Spanish civil guard as part of an investigation into the funding sources for the illegal referendum on Catalan independence in 2017 and the residence of former President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont in Belgium, news agency Vanguardia reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) At least six people have been detained by the Spanish civil guard as part of an investigation into the funding sources for the illegal referendum on Catalan independence in 2017 and the residence of former President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont in Belgium, news agency Vanguardia reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

"There is a list amounting to about thirty businessmen and politicians connected with the independence movement who are accused of the crimes of embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of authority," the sources familiar with the investigation told Vanguardia.

Investigators are to find out if Puigdemont's residence in Brussels and other expenses related to the Catalan independence process were financed through a fraudulent subsidy granted by the Barcelona provincial council to the organizations allegedly dedicated to international cooperation.

According to the latest information, former Head of the Convergence and Union party David Madi, ex-Leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia party Xavier Vendrell and businessmen Oriol Soler, Toni Fuste and Roc Aguilera have been already detained. Head of Puigdemont's office in Barcelona Josep Lluis Alay has also been detained, as was confirmed by Puigdemont on his Twitter page.

Last October, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced 12 Catalan politicians for their involvement in the illegal independence referendum in 2017. Later on, the court issued European and international arrest warrants for Puigdemont and for three former members of the Catalan government.

Carles Puigdemont fled from Spain to Belgium after the declaration of the Catalan independence by the regional parliament at the end of October 2017 was deemed unconstitutional by the central government.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Twitter Brussels David Barcelona Independence Spain Belgium Money October 2017 From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

5 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

35 minutes ago

FO rejects Pakistan specific reference in India-US ..

1 minute ago

Chief of Army Staff directs troops to remain vigil ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.