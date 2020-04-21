Spain Detains One of Most Wanted IS Militants in Europe - National Police

Spain's national police on Tuesday announced that they had detained one of the most wanted members of the Islamic State terrorist group (also known as Daesh, banned in Russia) in Europe

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Spain's national police on Tuesday announced that they had detained one of the most wanted members of the Islamic State terrorist group (also known as Daesh, banned in Russia) in Europe.

"The agents of the National Police have carried out an anti-terrorist operation which has resulted in detention in Almeria of one of the most wanted Foreign Terrorist Fighters of DAESH [Islamic State, banned in Russia] in Europe," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The detained is an Egyptian national who arrived in the country illegally from Northern Africa. His name has not yet been revealed. He spent several years in Syria and Iraq's combat zones.

The police have also detained two other suspects, their identities and possible ties to IS militants are being investigated.