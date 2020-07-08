Spain Develops COVID-19 Antibody Test With 98% Accuracy - National Research Council

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Spanish scientists have developed a test that detects COVID-19 antibodies with 98 percent accuracy, the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) said on Tuesday.

"A team of researchers from Spanish National Research Council has developed a new test for antibodies that allows to identify immunity against COVID-19 with 98-percent reliability, according to studies conducted in collaboration with the immunological services of the La Princesa University Hospital and the La Paz University Hospital," the CSIC said in a statement.

The test, said to determine presence of antibodies within two hours, will be mass produced by company Immunostep.

Spain has confirmed a total of 252,130 cases, with a death toll of 28,392.