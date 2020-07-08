UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Develops COVID-19 Antibody Test With 98% Accuracy - National Research Council

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Spain Develops COVID-19 Antibody Test With 98% Accuracy - National Research Council

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Spanish scientists have developed a test that detects COVID-19 antibodies with 98 percent accuracy, the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) said on Tuesday.

"A team of researchers from Spanish National Research Council has developed a new test for antibodies that allows to identify immunity against COVID-19 with 98-percent reliability, according to studies conducted in collaboration with the immunological services of the La Princesa University Hospital and the La Paz University Hospital," the CSIC said in a statement.

The test, said to determine presence of antibodies within two hours, will be mass produced by company Immunostep.

Spain has confirmed a total of 252,130 cases, with a death toll of 28,392.

Related Topics

Immunity Company La Paz From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

11 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

41 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

56 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.