UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Disbands Largest Illegal Online Resource Of Ammunition Purchase

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Spain Disbands Largest Illegal Online Resource of Ammunition Purchase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Spanish Civil Guard said Friday it had thwarted the largest-nationwide illegal sales point of the ammunition through the internet.

According to the press release, the operation was carried out in the provinces of Madrid, Vizcaya, Ponteverda, Zaragoza, Lleida and Barcelona, where four people were detained and two more are under investigation. The civil guard held 10 searches in which numerous weapons were found.

The operation began in 2018 and investigators were able to identify the main suspect who was the resident of the community of Madrid and had been illegally selling ammunition for nearly five years.

During the whole period, more than 36,000 rounds of different calibers were sold. There was a clandestine workshop to produce ammunition, which were later sold through the internet.

According to the civil guard, during the operation the law officers seized 147 units of firearms, over 18,000 rounds, several grenades and different materials for the production of ammunition.

Related Topics

Internet Zaragoza Barcelona Madrid 2018

Recent Stories

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

9 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

14 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

25 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

31 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.