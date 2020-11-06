Spain Disbands Largest Illegal Online Resource of Ammunition Purchase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Spanish Civil Guard said Friday it had thwarted the largest-nationwide illegal sales point of the ammunition through the internet.

According to the press release, the operation was carried out in the provinces of Madrid, Vizcaya, Ponteverda, Zaragoza, Lleida and Barcelona, where four people were detained and two more are under investigation. The civil guard held 10 searches in which numerous weapons were found.

The operation began in 2018 and investigators were able to identify the main suspect who was the resident of the community of Madrid and had been illegally selling ammunition for nearly five years.

During the whole period, more than 36,000 rounds of different calibers were sold. There was a clandestine workshop to produce ammunition, which were later sold through the internet.

According to the civil guard, during the operation the law officers seized 147 units of firearms, over 18,000 rounds, several grenades and different materials for the production of ammunition.