Spain Drafts in Military to Disinfect Airports, Ports, Train Stations - Chief of Staff

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Spanish troops have been drafted in to disinfect public places in the country, such as airports, train stations and seaports, including those in the city of Barcelona, Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Miguel Angel Villarroya said on Thursday during a virtual press conference.

Villarroya confirmed that more than 2,600 military personnel from the Military Emergencies Unit were operating in 59 Spanish cities to check for instances of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to disinfect public places. He also made specific reference to the military's operations in Barcelona.

"We will disinfect Barcelona's port and airport," the chief of the defense staff stated.

Military personnel are working to disinfect public places not only on the Spanish mainland, but also the airports of Tenerife and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, he confirmed.

Bus stops, government offices, nursing homes and hospitals will also be disinfected by military personnel, Villarroya stated.

Spain is second only to Italy in terms of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a European country, and the number of both cases and deaths is rising rapidly.

On Thursday, health authorities in Spain confirmed 3,431 new cases in a 24-hour period, raising the overall total of registered cases to 17,147 since the start of the outbreak. The death toll has also surged, rising by more than 35 percent overnight to 767.