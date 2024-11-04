Open Menu

Spain Dreads More Flood Deaths As More Rain Expected

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Spain dreads more flood deaths as more rain expected

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Spanish rescuers plunged into inundated garages to find bodies on Monday, a day after furious crowds heckled and hurled mud at the king and the prime minister following devastating floods.

The toll stands at 217 dead -- almost all in the eastern Valencia region -- and Spain dreaded the discovery of more corpses in its worst such disaster in decades.

National weather service AEMET announced the end of the emergency for Valencia but placed part of the northeastern Catalonia region on the highest red alert for torrential rain on Monday.

Catalan trains were suspended until further notice, Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced on X, while flights were delayed and diverted at Barcelona's El Prat airport.

The country grappled with the aftermath of an extraordinary outburst of popular anger directed at King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

