Spain Dreads More Flood Deaths On Day Six Of Rescue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Thousands of rescuers pumped water from submerged buildings, churned through muddy streets and cleared debris on Monday as Spain braced for more deaths from its worst floods in decades.
The toll stands at 217 dead -- almost all in the eastern Valencia region -- and could spike in the coming days as an unknown number of people remain missing.
Around 17,000 soldiers, police officers, civil guards and firefighters spent a sixth day distributing aid, repairing infrastructure and searching for bodies using heavy machinery, drones and sniffer dogs.
Roads and railways were gradually being repaired, while 60 percent of the telephone network had been restored, government minister Angel Victor Torres told reporters.
Almost all the power grid was back up and 93 percent of the affected population has access to the gas network, said Rosa Touris, spokeswoman for the body coordinating rescue work in the Valencia region.
Recent Stories
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledges ..
Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..
More Stories From World
-
'Hard to talk about football': Real Madrid's Ancelotti after floods21 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Harris, Trump in last campaign push as polls deadlocked2 hours ago
-
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse2 hours ago
-
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM2 hours ago
-
Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslims split on candidate ..3 hours ago
-
Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offer3 hours ago
-
Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at PAD’s Future Fest Education & Career Expo3 hours ago
-
Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: experts3 hours ago
-
Aid restrictions and dismantling UNRWA will compound Gazans’ suffering: UN4 hours ago
-
Two Iran Guards killed in aircraft crash during combat: state media4 hours ago