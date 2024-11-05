Spain Dreads More Flood Deaths On Day Six Of Rescue
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Thousands of rescuers pumped water from submerged buildings, churned through muddy streets and cleared debris on Monday as Spain braced for more deaths from its worst floods in decades.
The toll stands at 217 dead -- almost all in the eastern Valencia region -- and could spike in the coming days as an unknown number of people remain missing.
Around 17,000 soldiers, police officers, civil guards and firefighters spent a sixth day distributing aid, repairing infrastructure and searching for bodies using heavy machinery, drones and sniffer dogs.
Roads and railways were gradually being repaired, while 60 percent of the telephone network had been restored, government minister Angel Victor Torres told reporters.
Almost all the power grid was back up and 93 percent of the affected population has access to the gas network, said Rosa Touris, spokeswoman for the body coordinating rescue work in the Valencia region.
