Open Menu

Spain Dreads More Flood Deaths On Day Six Of Rescue

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Spain dreads more flood deaths on day six of rescue

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Thousands of rescuers pumped water from submerged buildings, churned through muddy streets and cleared debris on Monday as Spain braced for more deaths from its worst floods in decades.

The toll stands at 217 dead -- almost all in the eastern Valencia region -- and could spike in the coming days as an unknown number of people remain missing.

Around 17,000 soldiers, police officers, civil guards and firefighters spent a sixth day distributing aid, repairing infrastructure and searching for bodies using heavy machinery, drones and sniffer dogs.

Roads and railways were gradually being repaired, while 60 percent of the telephone network had been restored, government minister Angel Victor Torres told reporters.

Almost all the power grid was back up and 93 percent of the affected population has access to the gas network, said Rosa Touris, spokeswoman for the body coordinating rescue work in the Valencia region.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Valencia Spain Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

10 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

10 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

10 hours ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

10 hours ago
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

10 hours ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

10 hours ago
 Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

10 hours ago
 2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

10 hours ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

10 hours ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping

11 hours ago

More Stories From World