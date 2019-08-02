UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Economy Minister Withdraws From IMF Race: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:13 PM

Spain economy minister withdraws from IMF race: govt

Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino on Friday withdrew from the IMF leadership race just as EU governments prepared to select a preferred candidate for a post traditionally held by a European

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino on Friday withdrew from the IMF leadership race just as EU governments prepared to select a preferred candidate for a post traditionally held by a European.

"Spain will always be willing to promote consensus among the countries of the European Union to choose a common candidacy for leadership of the International Monetary Fund. To this end, we announce that the government is committed to achieving a European agreement, and the Economy Minister Nadia Calvino won't participate in the next phase," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

IMF European Union Spain Post From Government Agreement Race

Recent Stories

North Korea to host South for World Cup qualifier ..

27 seconds ago

Artificial Jewellery exports dip16.86pc during FY ..

28 seconds ago

Russia court arrests three in mass unrest probe

30 seconds ago

Pompeo rips into China, urges ASEAN to trust in US ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority ( ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.