Spain ends evacuations from Kabul: government

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Spain said Friday that it has ended its evacuation operations out of Kabul following the arrival of "the last two Spanish flights" in Dubai, just over a week after it began airlifting its citizens in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"A military A400 plane arrived in Dubai from Kabul at 7:20 am. A second is due to land at 8:20 am. With these two flights, the Spanish evacuation of its Afghan collaborators and their families has been completed," the government said in a statement.