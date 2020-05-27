UrduPoint.com
Spain Enters Record 10 Days of National Mourning for COVID-19 Victims

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Spain enters the longest period of national mourning in its democratic history on Wednesday to pay tribute to over 27,000 nationals who have died with the novel coronavirus.

The 10-day mourning will finish at midnight on June 6.

"Behind each of the deceased is a life story. Eight out of 10 people who have died were over 70 years old. These are the ones who were able to lead Spain forward, they worked to lay the foundations of the social state," the government spokeswoman and finance minister, Maria Jesus Montero, said, announcing the decision to declare the unprecedented period of mourning.

Flags will fly at half-mast over more than 14,000 buildings of state institutions nationwide, 140 naval ships and Spain's diplomatic missions abroad.

The country will observe a moment of silence at noon (10:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will preside the ceremony from the Palace of Moncloa, his official residence. Spaniards across the country have been urged to suspend "all activities in the country at this moment."

King Felipe VI will also take part in mourning ceremonies. Details and date of his participation are yet to be announced.

In the 21st century, Spain has declared a period of national mourning eight times, including following major deadly terrorist attacks. The longest period of mourning was declared in 2000 over the death of Maria de las Mercedes de Borbon y Orleans, the mother of King Juan Carlos. It lasted seven days.

Spain ranks fifth globally in terms of COVID-19 deaths, following the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

