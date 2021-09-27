UrduPoint.com

Spain Ex-minister To Testify Over W.Sahara Separatist Leader's Stay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:26 PM

Spain ex-minister to testify over W.Sahara separatist leader's stay

A former Spanish minister will testify in court next week over how Western Sahara's independence leader entered Spain for medical treatment, triggering a major row with Morocco, a court said Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A former Spanish minister will testify in court next week over how Western Sahara's independence leader entered Spain for medical treatment, triggering a major row with Morocco, a court said Monday.

Former foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will attend a hearing on October 4 in the northern city of Zaragoza where she will be quizzed about the conditions under which Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali entered Spain, the Aragon regional court said.

He was critically ill with Covid-19 when he arrived in Zaragoza in April and was taken for treatment to a hospital in Logrono, sparking a tetchy standoff with Morocco, which views him as a war criminal.

The court said last week it was looking into the "possible commission of a crime of malfeasance" -- wrongdoing or misconduct by a public official -- with the aim of "verifying the circumstances" of Ghali's entry into Spain.

Ghali, now 72, had arrived secretly on April 18 aboard a medical aircraft provided by the Algerian presidency, which supports the Saharan independence movement, carrying a diplomatic passport, El Pais daily said.

But he was exempted from a passport check, with Spanish media saying the court wanted to find out why.

Gonzalez Laya was foreign minister at the time but replaced during a government reshuffle in July.

Another former foreign ministry official will testify on the same day, and on October 18, the court will hear from a top interior ministry figure and the head of Spain's Royal Mint, which issues passports.

Ghali's presence in Spain triggered a major diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat, with the Moroccan authorities demanding a "transparent investigation" into his arrival on what they said was a forged passport.

In mid-May, more than 10,000 migrants surged into Spain's Ceuta enclave in Morocco, as Moroccan border forces looked the other way in what was widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.

After Ghali left for Algeria in early June, Madrid insisted he had entered Spain on identity papers in his own name.

The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain, which was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Morocco controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest -- an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked -- is run by the Polisario Front.

Related Topics

Hearing Interior Ministry Rabat Logrono Ceuta Zaragoza Madrid Same Independence Spain Algeria Mauritania Morocco April June July October Border Criminals Media From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.