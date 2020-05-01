Spain Expects 9.2% Drop in GDP in 2020 Due to Pandemic - Government

Spain's gross domestic product may shrink by 9.2 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, and unemployment may hit 19 percent, the government projected on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Spain's gross domestic product may shrink by 9.2 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, and unemployment may hit 19 percent, the government projected on Friday.

On Thursday, the National Institute of Statistics reported a 5.2 percent drop in GDP in the first quarter, which is a record decrease in history over such a period. The government, meanwhile, has allocated 139 billion Euros ($152.6 billion) to tackle the socioeconomic fallout of the pandemic.

"Forecasts point to a severe drop in GDP in 2020, by 9.2 percent, primarily due to a decrease in domestic demand," Nadia Calvino, deputy prime minister and minister of economic affairs, said at a press conference.

The deepest drop is expected in the current second quarter, followed by a gradual economic recovery.

A significant rebound is projected to come in 2021.

Unemployment, according to the government's outlook, will jump from the current 14.41 percent to 19 percent by the end of the year.

In addition, the budget deficit will grow from last year's 95.5 percent to 115 percent in 2020, according to Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero.

Spain is second worst hit country in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States. As of Friday, the European nation updated its case count by 1,175 to over 215,000. The death toll has risen by 281 to 24,824.

The epidemic in the country has passed its peak, with Spain hoping to see life back to normal in late June if the current trend continues.