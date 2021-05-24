LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Spanish Tourism Minister Fernando Valdes said on Monday that he hoped the UK government would move his country from the amber to green category when London reviews its COVID-19 traffic light system for international travel on June 7.

"I have to expect that on the next review that Spain is going to change its notification," Valdes told Sky news broadcaster.

The Spanish minister said that Madrid is having conversations with UK authorities and trying to provide them with all the information they need to reevaluate the situation.

The Spanish government on Monday lifted travel rules for travelers from the UK, meaning that UK tourists no longer need to take COVID-19 test in order to be allowed to enter the country, but UK officials are strongly advising nationals not to travel to countries listed in the amber category.

Upon lifting the ban on non-essential travel last week, the UK government put in force a traffic light system that listed countries as green, amber and red based on their coronavirus risk, with green and amber representing the fewest restrictions for travelers and red the most.

Travelers from both amber and green countries must show a negative Covid-19 test before departure, but only amber passengers are required to isolate at home for 10 days when they come back.

Only UK and Irish citizens, and foreign nationals with resident rights, are allowed to travel to England from a red list country and are required to quarantine for 11 days in an approved hotel at a cost of £1,750 ($2,473) per person.

The UK government has pledged to review on June 7 the current "green list," which only includes a handful of countries or territories.